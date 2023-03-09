Bookkeeper Who Illegally Made Over $21K in Purchases on Company Credit Card Sentenced to Probation

"I've had instances like this where a single mother was buying diapers and food to feed her family, and I looked at that a little differently" said Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today.

A former bookkeeper/office manager was sentenced today after pleading guilty to illegally using a company's credit card to make more than $21,000 in unauthorized purchases.

Denise Lynn Johnson was originally charged with 10 felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of credit card fraud. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

Dana Bonander gave a victim impact statement before the court.

Bonander is the executive Vice President of Inter-mountain Pipe and Threading, the company Johnson stole from.

He said that the company has been a family business since 1982. "With 32-35 employees, they've been like a family to us." This situation, he said, changed the culture and way the company now practices business.

Bonander said that he understands why the court merged all the charges into one, and he wishes no ill will against Johnson, but argued that the judge consider a sentence that would not allow the felony to be expunged so that other businessmen/women know what happened in the past.

"She knew how it easy it was." He said she did it in the first month of getting the credit card and hid receipts. "I'm looking at the community and future employment."

District Attorney Dan Itzen said that is was "a close call," but that the defendant should be given an opportunity to get some counseling and give back to the community with service.

Johnson's lawyer pointed out that his client is 58 years old. He also said she has a shopping addiction. "The sentence will not erase what happened." He said, she took responsibility and had tremendous guilt. The pre-sentence investigation said she is a low-risk of recidivism and probation would reduce it further.

Judge Wilking stated that to call this "a close call" is an understatement.

"Crimes like this, in my mind, are extremely egregious because of the frequency with which they occur. This happened time and time again. To me, I see that as just as serious a crime as anything else."

Johnson said that, to her, it is no different than the man who breaks into a car to take items that don't belong to him, except she did it multiple times.

"I've had instances like this where a single mother was buying diapers and food to feed her family, and I looked at that a little differently" said Wilking.

"It's only because of Ms. Johnson's lack of criminal history, and she is older, so I will be bound by the plea agreement."

Wilking added that she is "always struck by the kindness and grace" of the victims who come before the court and say that they hold no ill will against the defendant. She also noted that she was happy the victim's insurance was able to cover nearly $19,000 of the charges, but ordered Johnson to pay restitution for the remaining debt.

Wilking sentenced Johnson to three years of supervised probation. She ordered her to deliver a sincere and well-thought-out letter of an apology to the victims, and Johnson must complete 30 hours of community service per month throughout her three year probation period.

