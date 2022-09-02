North Casper Shooting being investigated

On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, a call was received at the Public Safety Communications Center regarding a gunshot victim.

The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.

Street Closure: East K Street and East L Street, from North Wolcott Street to North Beech Street, are closed.

Officers of the Casper Police Department and Emergency Medical personnel arrived at the scene and discovered that the caller, an adult female, had an apparent gunshot wound to her head. The victim was quickly transported to the Wyoming Medical Center, where she is being treated for her injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. East K Street and East L Street, from North Wolcott Street to North Beech Street, are closed to all vehicle and foot traffic while we conduct the investigation. The public should avoid the area.

At this time, there is no suspect in custody.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.