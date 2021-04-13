Female Victim Life-Flighted to Salt Lake City After Passerby Flags Down Rock Springs PD

The Rock Springs Police Department reported that on Sunday, April 11 at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Eastside Elementary School after being flagged down by a civilian who had found a female who was badly injured and required medical attention.

Get our free mobile app

Once officers arrived, the female victim was life-flighted to Salt Lake City for medical treatment.

The circumstances of this incident are currently unknown.

The investigation determined that the female victim was last seen on Saturday, April 10 at approximately 11:00 p.m., walking in the 1500 block of Edgar Street. She was wearing light-colored blue jeans and a brown sweatshirt. While her name is currently being withheld, officers shared that she is a forty-four-year-old white female who is 5 foot 5 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Rock Springs Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances of the incident and request that anyone who may have seen the female walking in the area of Edgar Street, or anyone that has possible information, to call Detective Baker at 307-352-1575 or you can send a message directly to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. RSPD says those who come forward may remain anonymous.