Food Bank of Wyoming Aims to Feed Hungry Kids all Summer Long

"Summertime for kids in Wyoming should be filled with water fights, exploring, and nourishing meals. Yet one in eight children in Wyoming face hunger, with kids and families in rural areas facing even more food insecurity," reads a statement from the Food Bank of Wyoming.

In their Totes of Hope program, the food bank distributes more than 1,600 bags of foods to kids and their families every week via 16 sites across the state, at no cost to kids, families and partner sites.

To locate resources in your area, contact Food Bank of Wyoming’s Help Desk at helpdesk@wyomingfoodbank.org or 307-265-2172.

“We know that caregivers make tough choices every day. Paying bills like rent, utilities, and more typically end up being a priority over food. I’m glad that this program is here to give them peace of mind that they’ll have enough food on the table to nourish their children. Children should be able to learn and play without worrying about their next meal,” Rachel Bailey, Executive Director of Food Bank of Wyoming.

