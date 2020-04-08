No Decision On Natrona County School District Graduations

No decision has been made on whether to proceed with high school graduation for Natrona County schools, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday.

During a news conference, NCSD Public Information Officer Tanya Southerland said school officials are "continuing to work on plans" for high school graduation ceremonies.

School officials have postponed an academic awards banquet scheduled for April 26 to July 12.

Students and faculty who are being honored have received direct emails with more information on the awards ceremony.

