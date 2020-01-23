No. 4 SDSU Beats Wyoming 72-55 to Match Leonard’s 20-0 Start
Malachi Flynn scored 18 points and Yanni Wetzell dominated inside with 14 points for No. 4 San Diego State, which used a suffocating defense to beat Wyoming 72-55 and match the best start in school history at 20-0.
The Aztecs are the nation’s only unbeaten team. They equaled the 20-0 start by the 2010-11 team led by Kawhi Leonard.
That team reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history before finishing 34-3. SDSU also matched the longest winning streak in school history.
Jake Hendricks scored 20 for Wyoming, which lost its seventh straight game.
