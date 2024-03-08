NJCAA D1 Women’s Basketball Championships Coming to Casper this Month
The NJCAA D1 Women's Basketball Championships will take place in Casper March 26 through April 1.
An estimated 3,000 people are expected to attend, with teams coming from Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.
Visit Casper will host the 24-team championship at the Ford Wyoming Center.
"Casper could not be more excited to welcome the NJCAA and the top women's basketball programs from around the country for the DI Championships," said Luke Gilliam, Business Development Manager at Visit Casper.
"Casper's relationship with the NJCAA goes back many years, and we see these championships as an awesome opportunity to honor that partnership, celebrate the tremendous effort these women are putting forth, and build some excitement for the future in Casper and with everything the NJCAA is doing to provide college athletics opportunities to student-athletes around the globe!"
"The NJCAA is very excited for this new opportunity to host its DI Women's Basketball Championship in Casper," stated Brian Luckett, NJCAA Senior Vice President for External Affairs & Development. "Visit Casper and the Ford Wyoming Center will help grow this championship and provide a platform for increased exposure of the elite women's basketball played at the two-year level."
Casper is also set to host the NJCAA D1 Women's Basketball tournament in March 2025, too.
There's More
Casper College Women's Basketball-National Tournament
Gallery Credit: Nancy Robertson
Casper College Women's Basketball
Gallery Credit: Nancy Robertson