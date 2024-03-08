NJCAA D1 Women’s Basketball Championships Coming to Casper this Month

The NJCAA D1 Women's Basketball Championships will take place in Casper March 26 through April 1.

An estimated 3,000 people are expected to attend, with teams coming from Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

Visit Casper will host the 24-team championship at the Ford Wyoming Center.

"Casper could not be more excited to welcome the NJCAA and the top women's basketball programs from around the country for the DI Championships," said Luke Gilliam, Business Development Manager at Visit Casper.

"Casper's relationship with the NJCAA goes back many years, and we see these championships as an awesome opportunity to honor that partnership, celebrate the tremendous effort these women are putting forth, and build some excitement for the future in Casper and with everything the NJCAA is doing to provide college athletics opportunities to student-athletes around the globe!"

"The NJCAA is very excited for this new opportunity to host its DI Women's Basketball Championship in Casper," stated Brian Luckett, NJCAA Senior Vice President for External Affairs & Development. "Visit Casper and the Ford Wyoming Center will help grow this championship and provide a platform for increased exposure of the elite women's basketball played at the two-year level."

Casper is also set to host the NJCAA D1 Women's Basketball tournament in March 2025, too.

There's More

With the tournament coming to Casper March 26-April 1, 2024, eight Natrona County nonprofits will have an opportunity to receive funds as part of the bracket-style tournament.

“Thanks to our generous sponsors, we’re able to give local nonprofits the opportunity to receive funding, while adopting a team and cheering them on in the tournament" said Gilliam.

Each of the eight participating nonprofits will be randomly assigned to one of the final eight teams of the NJCAA D1 championship tournament. The nonprofits will receive 20 tickets to each game where they can watch them in action at the Ford Wyoming Center and cheer them on, all while competing to receive the most funding.

The final eight teams in the bracket will face off in the quarter final games on Friday, March 29. The four nonprofits that do not advance will receive $1,000 each, while the four remaining nonprofits will be eligible for $3,000 in the semi-final round. The winning team’s nonprofit will receive $8,000, while the second-place team will receive $5,000.

The final list of participating nonprofits will be announced on Monday, March 18 on www.visitcasper.com/njcaa . Sponsors include Zimmerman Family Foundation, Holthouse Family, Takkion and Platte Valley Bank.

Casper College Women's Basketball-National Tournament Casper College Women's Basketball-National Tournament Gallery Credit: Nancy Robertson