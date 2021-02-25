Nic Fest Postponed Until 2022

The Nicolaysen Art Museum has announced that Nic Fest, an annual celebration of all things art, is cancelled this year.

According to a press release put out by the museum, Nic Fest is being postponed until 2022. This is due to the impact of COVID-19 and the risks associated with it.

The 2020 Nic Fest was cancelled as well last year and that, as well as the cancellation of other events, exhibition openings, and a reduction of programing, have caused the museum to incur a financial loss of over $200,000.

Attendance at The Nic has decreased nearly 70% since 2019. All of these factors and more have caused Andy Couch, the Executive Director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum, to refocus and to develop a new strategy about The Nic going forward.

Nic Fest may be cancelled this year, but it will be back. In the meantime, Couch said The Nic will continue to host a variety of events, both virtually and in person.

"Our goal is to build an online platform to reach the public and connect with new audiences virtually. During this difficult time, we plan to create smaller, more intimate events with relevant partnerships that are in the best interest of the sustainability of the museum and the safety of our community," Couch said.

Those events will, of course, feature the art of both local and world-renowned artists.

Over Valentine's Day weekend, The Nic opened an exhibit called The Delightful World of Dali: Prints from the Permanent Collection. This gallery features Dali's works in the permanent collection at The Nic, and it will be open until May 14th. The Nic will also host local artists, such as Clint Saunders, Barbara Rogers, Isaiah Findley, and Dick Termes.

"The Nic Board of Directors and staff will continue to work together to reinvent our annual event for next year, said Michael Bond, Chairman, Nicolaysen Art Museum. "The Nicolaysen Art Museum remains the cultural hub of Wyoming, and we look forward to the continued support of our sponsors and public."

The full press release can be read below.

