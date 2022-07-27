Nic at Nite: Nicolaysen Art Museum Hosting Community Movie Night, Showing The Goonies

Remember Nick at Nite? It was a block of television in the 90s that consisted of classic shows, such as I Love Lucy, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Brady Bunch, and more. It aired, as the name suggests, on Nickelodeon and it was a highlight of many a night-at-home.

Get our free mobile app

Now, The Nicolaysen Art Museum is channeling that spirit and putting on a show of their own, called Nic Nite.

On Friday, August 5th beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Nicolaysen Art Museum is inviting the community to a movie night, featuring the 80s classic film The Goonies.

"Join the NIC for a FREE night of music, community partnership, and a movie!" the invitation on The Nic's Facebook page stated. "Bring a lawn chair or blankets to get comfy in our backyard! Hang out with community partners Visit Casper! Thank you to our sponsor, Casper Cardiology!"

There will be an art activity via the Casper Artist's Collective at 5:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m., or dusk.

"These evenings will take place in the NIC's backyard and will be full of music, art, community engagement, food, beer, and a movie," The Nic's Event Page stated. "The next NIC Nite will be Friday, August 5th featuring an art activity by the Casper Artist's Collective starting at 5:30 p.m., Kuver's Texas Barbecue food truck, beer from Oil City Beer Company, Culmination performance starting at 6:30 p.m., and the movie, 'The Goonies'(1985) will start around sunset! We'll also hear from our community partner, Visit Casper! We hope you will join us! And be sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair to get comfy and hang out at NIC Nite!"

While this isn't a night at home, it feels like one, as The Nic invites the community to come hang out in its backyard, spending time with each other and watching a classic family film that will make them laugh, cry, and maybe even do the truffle shuffle.

attachment-295078876_10166683108505357_5275543161636314197_n loading...