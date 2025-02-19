New scholarship established at Casper College

CASPER, Wyo. — The Matt Cundy Family and Friends Scholarship was recently established at Casper College in memory of Matt Cundy.

The endowed scholarship was created by Cundy’s parents, Brad and Jan Cundy, and other family members and friends.

They created the scholarship “to share the memory of a 27-year-old Wyoming native who took his life,” said Jan Cundy. “Matt impacted many people. He was the first to reach out if someone was struggling, gave money to his friends when they needed help, truly mentored and cared for his employees, and volunteered for various causes.”

To qualify, applicants must have at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA; be enrolled in six credit hours; major in mental health and wellness, career and technical education or construction management; and be a Wyoming resident. Priority will be given to those students in mental health, education and construction technical education.

For the first two years of the scholarship, two students will each receive $1,250 split between the fall and spring semesters. After those two initial years, the endowed scholarship award will be determined following the Casper College Foundation’s endowment spending policy.

People can apply for this and other Casper College scholarships here.

Dirty Jobs Around the Country Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM