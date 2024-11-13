New Mental Health Hub in Casper Hosts Ribbon Cutting on Thursday

If you've been watching and waiting to get inside and see the newly finished Mental Health Hub at 701 Antler Drive in Casper, now's your chance.

The public is invited to take a peek inside on November 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will be light hors d'oeuvres and beverages. The ribbon cutting takes place at 5:00 p.m.

A year ago, most of us would've taken one look at the building and ran for our lives.

Once an oil and gas building, the 80's relic was hidden behind overgrowth. It had been abandoned for 15 years and taken over by raccoons and pigeons.

The building was once owned by Serge Delia, a co-founder for the sneaker brand Vans.

It is hard to describe the state of neglect the once-fabulous building was in without seeming hyperbolic. Don't believe me? See the photos below.

A New Beginning

Today when you step into the building it's a breath of fresh paint, marble tables, and black leather chairs. Light streams in from all angles and the back of the building boasts an insanely gorgeous view of Casper Mountain.

Christy says it's exactly what she envisioned when she poked her head inside the decaying building for the first time. She, her husband Cory, and several of their friends have been busy bringing it back to life.

Best friend Heather Hintz has played a significant role in making this happen. Christy says she couldn't have done it without her. Hintz will be the business manager of the Hub.

Christy and Hintz hope the Mental Health Hub can be a place for practitioners to support one another. Mental health professionals spend a lot of time working one-on-one with people, focused on others for many hours, sometimes experiencing second-hand trauma, and burnout.

It's a tough job, but an important one. Especially in Wyoming, a state with notoriously high suicide rates and limited mental health resources.

Christy wants to help grow the medical professional community by creating spaces within the hub for students to train, in turn providing free care for those in need. She calls it the "beauty school" approach.

Once the students finish their provisional hours, pass an exam, and apply for a full license they are allowed to operate independently without a supervisor.

The facility now boasts 21 private practice clinicians with five master level interns! At the time of this article's publication, there are two suites left.

From Shab to Fab: Before & After Photos of the Mental Health Hub Christy and Cory Tholl took over the decaying property at 701 Antler Drive, turning it into a place of healing and hope (April 2024).