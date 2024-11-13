Obituaries: Deal; Grisham; Wimbish

James Edward Deal: 1961 – 2024

James Edward (Jed) Deal made the journey to his eternal home on October 29, 2024 in Torrington, Wyoming. He was born to Lloyd E. (Pete) Deal and Mary Anne (Anne) Johnson-Deal in Lander, Wyoming on March 22, 1961. He passed away as the result of several serious illnesses.

He was affectionately known as Jed to his family and childhood friends. Later in life, his friends called him Jim or Jimmy. Regardless of what they called him, those who knew him enjoyed his company and his many antics and stories. In recent years the stories often began with “there I was minding my own d**n business and…”

One story I recall went something like this: “There I was minding my own d**n business, trying to surf the internet and this big, ole policeman asked me what I was doing in his cruiser fiddling with the computer.” Apparently, he was walking home from Frosty’s one night when he saw an unoccupied police car so he got a bright idea to check the internet.

His life was filled with love, zest for adventure, compassion and a strong faith in God. His passing left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and many others whose lives were touched by him. We ask that he be remembered for the way he lived his life and the impact that he had on those who knew him.

Jed was predeceased by his parents, Pete and Anne; sister, Emma; daughter, Amber; aunt, Leona; uncle, Robert Deal; cousins: Lincoln Deal, Doug Johnson and George Moore; sister-in-law, CindyWhitlock-Deal; nephew, Shane Deal; grandparents, Oscar and Doris Deal; Nick and Katherine Johnson; and several other aunts and uncles.

Jed is survived by his sons, Christopher (Erika), and Jason; daughter, Jessica (Malissa); sister, Kay (Mike) Malson; brothers, Bill, and Pete (Jean); aunts, Pauline (Todd) Fross, Maryellen Nordwick; grandchildren: Anika, Jerico, Dera, Cyrus, Skyla, Starleigh; several great-grandchildren; and ex-wife, Lynn Figolah.

He also leaves cousins: Elsie (Gene) Preslar, Bob Deal, Jane Hanson, Bob (Shary) Moore, Chuck (Debbie) Moore, Ludell (Mark) Walter, Larry (Tammy) Deal, Lance (Nancy) Deal, Deeda Randle, Zane (Kristy) Johnson and Mike (Judy) Johnson.

Jed has a host of nieces and nephews who shared in his joyful spirit and enjoyed his amusing stories and jokes.

Jed was raised on the family ranch near Lander, Wyoming. His childhood was filled with fun as he explored the ranch, rode horses, hunted fossils, fished and swam in the North Fork. He was active in 4-H and FFA. In high school he played football and was on the debate team. When asked why he was on the debate team, he replied, “Because that is where the girls are.”

After the death of our dad during his junior year in high school, Jed moved to town and lived with our Uncle Bob and Aunt Lee for a couple of years. While there, he developed a much deeper bond with our cousin, Lincoln, and other members of the family. The two of them would wander off and go fishing.

His working life was spent in the oil and gas industry. This took him to many locations across Wyoming and the U.S. For many years Jed worked at the Bairoil Gas Plant. During this period, he made many friends in Bairoil and Rawlins. In the last few years of his career, he was a hot-shot driver. This allowed him to travel to many locations and across the nation. He became a taxi driver in Casper for a year or two. He made friends and entertained people where ever he went. Outside of his work, Jed found joy in being with friends and family.

Those who knew Jed will remember the twinkle in his eye, his infectious smile and booming laugh. He generally spread love and kindness to those he encountered. He had a gift for making others smile and laugh, leaving a lasting impact on all who crossed his path.

A Celebration of Life service to honor the life of James E. Deal will be held in Lander, Wyoming in the spring or summer of 2025. Arrangements will be posted on Facebook when they are known.

Although Jed’s physical presence no longer graces our lives, his spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us. May his memory be a blessing, as we carry forth his legacy of love and compassion in all we do. ‍

Audrey E. Grisham: 1929 – 2024

Our beloved mother, Audrey (Bruening) Grisham passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at TRU Hospice Care in Longmont, Colorado.

Audrey was born on October 6, 1929 in Loogootee, Illinois to Edward and Vera Bruening. She grew up in the Bethalto, Illinois area and became a St. Louis Cardinal fan for life.

Audrey made her way to Louisville, Colorado in the early 1960’s and soon after to Boulder, Colorado, where she raised her eight children. Although Audrey became a single parent, she was a strong advocate and supporter of her children. She was proud of every one of her children and cheered them on and supported them through life’s ups and downs.

Audrey dreamed of becoming a mom from a young age and her children were her greatest achievement.

After her children reached adulthood she continued to support organizations that helped parents and children and gave generously to the Angel Tree program. She also supported cancer organizations and did many breast cancer awareness walks with her daughters, making them annual special “girls weekends.”

Audrey retired from Blue Mountain Arts and moved to Longmont, Colorado. After retirement she enjoyed meeting with other Blue Mountain Arts retiree’s for monthly breakfasts.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Herb; her sister, Clara; her first born child, Pamela Stone in January 2023; and great-grandson, Tyreck Cameron in October 2023.

Audrey is survived by her children: Cindy Frysig (Louisville, Colorado), Debi Grisham (Denver, Colorado), Melissa Grisham (Evansville, Wyoming), Jim Grisham (Casper, Wyoming), Keith Grisham (Longmont, Colorado), Carolyn Angelo (Aurora, Colorado) Kevin Angelo (Salinas, California) and 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

Her legacy will live on in her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild.

Per her request, there will be no service. The family will gather in the spring to inter her ashes in a private gathering.

If you would like to make a donation in her honor, please consider the American Cancer Society.

William R. (Bill) Wimbish: 1925 – 2024

William R (Bill) Wimbish, long-time Casper Landman, passed away on October 30, 2024 in Sun Lakes, Arizona after a life of 99 years well-lived. Bill, son of Forrest and Lois Kelly Wimbish, was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 9, 1925, but spent most of his childhood in Wichita, Kansas.

After his graduation from East High School in 1943, Bill enlisted in the Army Air Corps. Following basic training in Miami, Florida Bill had additional training assignments New York, Texas and Kansas, receiving his “wings” and his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant. Although he was assigned to a B-29 crew, the war ended before they were deployed. He was separated from active duty in January 1946 but remained in the Air Force Reserves as a navigator at Tinker AFB, OK until 1950, only to be recalled in 1951 for assignment in Korea.

Bill graduated from Oklahoma University with a degree in Business Administration in 1950 and went to work for the Gulf Oil Corporation as a scout in the land department, and held Landman positions in Billings, MT, Casper, WY (twice), and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He retired from Gulf as Division Land Manager in June 1985.

He met the love of his life, Dama Ann Truett, while attending OU, and they were married on July 22, 1950, in Poteau, OK, and immediately moved to Billings, Montana.

Dama preceded Bill in death in February 2023 after nearly 73 wonderful years together. He is survived by his children: Dama (Terry) Matchett, Richard (Valley) Wimbish, James (Lori) Wimbish, John (Veronica) Wimbish, and Kelly (Tom) Marshall; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a beloved nephew, Andrew (Kim) Westphal and their two daughters.

Bill was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and served in many leadership positions over the years. He was an avid skier for many years, enjoyed golf in Arizona, but most of all loved to travel around the world with Dama.

Bill was very outgoing and loved to visit with everyone, and strangers did not remain strangers very long! His first conversation when he met someone new generally revolved around their background, particularly where they grew up. He had such an amazing memory that in many instances he could find, even for some obscure locations, a common acquaintance. The last years of his life were spent at the Robson Reserve senior living center in Sun Lakes, Arizona where he was constantly making new friends.

A memorial service has been scheduled for:

Saturday December 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM

Valley of the Sun Mortuary

10940 East Chandler Heights Road

Chandler, Arizona 85248

In lieu of flowers remembrances can be made to:

Cathedral Home for Children, 4989 N. 3rd Street, Laramie, WY 82072 or St Francis Ministries, 110 W Otis Ave, Salina, KS 67401.