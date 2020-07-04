New Grand Teton Science Chief Followed Unconventional Path

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The chief of science and natural resources at Grand Teton National Park followed an unconventional career path before landing his new job in Wyoming.

Fifty-eight-year-old Gus Smith replaces Sue Consolo-Murphy, who has retired. His resume includes jobs with Outward Bound and the YMCA as well as time in academia.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Smith's Ph.D. research focused on rabbit foraging habits. Smith was a tenure-track professor in Wisconsin before becoming fire ecologist in Yosemite National Park and then a national forest district ranger in Minnesota.

Smith says wildlife research that happened in Wyoming inspired him back in his student days.