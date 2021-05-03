New Flag at UW Honors Centennial of 19th Amendment

A flag flying outside the University of Wyoming’s Visual Arts Building is part of a nationwide art project commemorating the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

The nylon flag, designed as a dishtowel with kitchen stains and grommets, is a temporary installation featuring the work of artist Elena del Rivero.

Del Rivero is a Spanish American artist whose works typically blur boundaries between distinct forms of expression.

She transfers often-overlooked textiles from the kitchen into the public sphere.

Her artworks are in the permanent collections of the National Gallery of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Harvard Art Museums, the Colby College Museum of Art, and the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía.