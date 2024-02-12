New Equipment for YMCA of Natrona County, Temporary Closure of Fitness Zone

Some of you may have to put your workout resolutions on pause or get some exercise outside for the next couple of days because the YMCA Wellness Center and Fitness Zone is CLOSED today and until at least Feb. 14.

The 'Y' is removing old equipment and installing new equipment.

They said that they will update the public if they are able to open sooner.

The Kelly Foundation Fitness Zone will remain open, however, but will only be accessible through the Field House.

"Equipment will be moved in/out through the main entrance. Please be patient with us throughout this process. We are excited to be bringing you new equipment. Be on the lookout for new treadmills, upright bikes, recumbent bikes, powermills, self-propelled treadmills, air bikes, a glute drive and more!" they wrote.

