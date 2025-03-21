New Casper Sales Tax rate taking effect next month

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is reminding residents and local businesses that the city’s sixth-cent sales tax rate takes effect on April 1, 2025.

That’s according to a release from the chamber, which states that the tax applies to all taxable goods and services that are delivered or performed within Casper.

“As a Chamber dedicated to supporting and promoting Natrona County businesses, we know that missing this change could be a costly mistake,” said Tina Hoebelheinrich, president/CEO of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s essential that businesses update their systems and prepare for the transition ahead of time.”

The release notes that businesses with a Wyoming sales tax license are responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax monthly to the Wyoming Department of Revenue.

Hoebelheinrich also reminded residents that they can read the Department of Revenue’s December and March Taxing Issues newsletters, which outline key sales tax updates.

“Their newsletters are a great resource for businesses with questions about the new tax rate,” she added. The March newsletter can be accessed here.

According to the release, the sixth-cent tax includes a one-cent Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax, which Casper voters approved in November 2024. It will fund four community projects, totaling $18.2 million. The tax will remain in effect until the full amount is raised, or until two years have passed, whichever comes first.

