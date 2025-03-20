BLM announces 2025 wild horse, burro adoption schedule

CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management has planned four wild horse and burro adoption days for 2025.

Adoptions take place at the Wheatland Off-Range Corral, located north of Wheatland. The corral is a privately owned facility contracted by the BLM. It can house up to 3,500 animals and serves as a preparation center for wild horses gathered from public rangelands.

Animals at the facility undergo aging, freezemarking, vaccination and disease testing. BLM staff, along with full-time contractors and a contract veterinarian, provide care for the animals before they are placed in private homes or long-term pastures.

In addition to short-term holding, the Wheatland Corral facilitates animal placement through regular in-person adoptions and BLM Online Corral events.

Adoption dates for 2025 are:

April 26

May 17

June 21

Oct. 18

The Wheatland Corral is a private facility and is not open for routine public visits. However, the public can visit during adoption days and special events held throughout the spring, summer and fall, the BLM said.

The Wheatland Corral received a 97% compliance rating in its most recent Comprehensive Animal Welfare Program review.

