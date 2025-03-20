Obituaries: Clarke; Schuh

Charles Ray Clarke: 1943 – 2025

Charles “Chuck” Ray Clarke, born March 2, 1943, in Hebron, Nebraska, to Darrell W. Clarke and Margaret F. Clarke (Howell), passed away on March 11, 2025, at the age of 82, surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Chuck attended high school in Yoder, Wyoming and then transferred to Torrington High School, graduating in 1961. He was a member of Future Farmers of America, the basketball and track teams, and played baseball in the summers. He was a mischievous kid with a great sense of humor, and he loved to pull pranks. He used to tell us stories of the many adventures he, his sister, and cousins would get into.

Upon graduating from high school, Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Navy on October 19, 1961. He served as an electrician on airplanes as part of Patrol Squadron Two. He served in the Vietnam War, was stationed in Alaska and saw many places during his time in the military. He was honorably discharged on October 18, 1967. While in the military he also met the love of his life, Cheryl, in Oak Harbor, Washington, in 1965. They met through one of his military buddies, Jim Donner, who was married to Cheryl’s sister Faye. The two dated for about four years and were married on August 29, 1969, in Malta, Montana.

Following his military service, Chuck returned to Wyoming and earned an Associate of Arts degree from Eastern Wyoming College in 1968. He was also a member of the Eastern Wyoming Rifle Club. He then pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Range Management from the College of Agriculture at the University of Wyoming, graduating in 1971. During his time at UW, he worked for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in the summers, eventually securing a full-time position in 1971. Chuck was known as a dedicated worker who was always able to maintain a great sense of humor and upbeat approach no matter the circumstances. Over his 33-year career, he received several promotions and retired on June 30, 2005, as a Habitat Management Coordinator, in Lander, Wyoming.

After retiring from the Game and Fish Department, Chuck continued his passion for helping others by working with Community Entry Services, supporting individuals with disabilities for 14 years. He loved the outdoors, spending much of his younger years fishing and hunting. Chuck was a provider and the pillar of strength for his family, often offering up advice, even when unsolicited and hard to hear, but always on point. They spent many vacations camping and exploring all that Wyoming has to offer.

A man of deep faith, Chuck was ordained as a Deacon in the Episcopal Church on January 24, 1993, and later as a priest on November 30, 2002. His devotion to service took him to the Holy Land twice, as well as to Greece and Africa. He mentored and consoled countless individuals throughout his ministry. Rev. Clarke was a devoted servant of the Lord, deeply committed to serving the communities in Lander, Riverton, Farson, and Atlantic City, and was an active and dedicated leader of St. Andrew’s in Atlantic City.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cheryl Clarke; daughters, Teresa Clarke of Hudson, Wyoming and Cindy (Ryan) Carey of Lander, Wyoming; five grandchildren: Kyle (Kaitlyn), Krystal, Brady (Triniti), Sarah (Dylan), and Conor (Louisa); and one great-grandchild, Samuel. He is also survived by his sister, Connie (Clarence) Peplinski; and two nieces, Tracy Hale and Mary Peplinski all of Douglas, Wyoming, as well as numerous cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Darrell W. Clarke and Margaret F. Clarke, and his daughter, Brenda S. Clarke.

Chuck’s life was one of service—to his country, his community, and his faith. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 860 S 3rd St, Lander, WY 82520, followed by a reception.

To support the family, contributions can be made at Meridian Trust in Lander or as a donation to St. Andrew’s Church in Atlantic City. Flowers are also welcomed.

Jackie Schuh: 1945 – 2025

Jacklyn Kaye Schuh (Vincent), age 79, of Casper, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla Missouri.

Jackie’s visitation begins at 10 a.m., funeral service at 11 a.m., March 24, 2025 at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper. Internment will follow at Memorial Gardens in Casper.

Jacklyn was born on March 20, 1945, in Glendive Montana, the daughter of Verlyn Lee “Red” and Charlotte Olive Vincent (Stuart). She was raised in Glendive and graduated from Dawson County High School in 1963. Jacklyn married Henry Clifford Schuh July 6, 1963 in Glendive. They moved to Butte, Montana in 1963. Jacklyn and Henry had their three children in Butte Montana: Richard Lee, August 10, 1964; Nancy Dahn, June 27, 1966; and Tamara Kay December 19, 1969.

Jacklyn and Henry family moved to Peru in 1971 and back to Butte Montana in 1972. The family moved to Globe-Miami Arizona 1973 and then moved to Glendive, Montana in 1974. From early 1975 to early 1976 Jacklyn and family moved to Iran where they lived in Rafsanjan and then Sarcheshmeh. The family moved back to Glendive in 1976 and the the summer of 1976 Jacklyn and family moved to Casper, Wyoming. Jacklyn moved in with her daughter, Nancy, in Riverton, Wyoming from November 2017 until April 2023 when she moved back to Casper to stay with her daughter, Tamara. In September of 2024, Jacklyn moved to Lake Ozarks, Missouri with her daughter, Tamara.

Jacklyn has kept in contact with several friends she met in all her travels around the world. Jacklyn enjoyed being a mother to her three children; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Jacklyn loved and was loved deeply by all of them. Jacklyn was very caring to all those around her and had many friends and family that cared for her. Jacklyn enjoyed playing pinochle with all her friends and family.

Jacklyn lived a very rewarding life along with many tragedies.

Jacklyn was preceded in death by her parents, Verlyn “Red” and Charlotte Vincent; her husband, Henry; her sisters, Darline Hegel (Vincent) and Marilyn Crawford (Vincent); brother, Dale Leroy Vincent; son, Richard Lee Schuh; grandsons, Bryant and Nathan Schuh,

Jacklyn is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Eustice of Riverton and Tamara Schuh of Waynesville, Missouri; grandchildren: Rachael Schuh, Darline Schuh, Brandon Boyd, Savanna Eustice, Micah Eustice; great-grandchildren: Kyri Emerson, Lilian Schuh, Gwynevere Schuh, Rhyson Schuh, Belatrix Boyd and Bryzen Boyd.

