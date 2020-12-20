NC’s Gabby Haigler Signs with Wyoming for Diving

Natrona's Gabriella Haigler has decided on the University of Wyoming to continue her diving career. She had an unbelievable career with NC with 3 state championships in 1-meter diving in 4A. In 2020, Haigler easily took the podium by just shy of 23 points with marks of 301.7 in the preliminaries and 445.4 overall. Haigler's margin of victory in 2019 was only 3.4 points as she rang up 265.15 in the prelims and 387.20 overall.

In her sophomore year in 2018, Haigler won the gold with 292.35 in the preliminary round and 411.25 overall to win the state title by over 60 points. Haigler as a freshman took 5th at the 4A state meet with 239.85 in the prelims and 347.55 overall. By the way, Haigler set school records in the process of three state championships.

Natrona County High School