NCHS Searches for New Boys Basketball Coach

Natrona County High School will be looking for a new boys basketball coach as Phil Choler has stepped down after 3 seasons. He was 24-47 in his tenure with the Mustangs with one 4A state tournament appearance in 2022, losing to eventual state champion Thunder Basin in the quarterfinal round and a loss to Star Valley in the consolation round. NC went 12-17 this past season, 6-13 in the 2020-21 campaign, and 6-17 in the 2019-2020 season.

Natrona County has endured 7 straight losing seasons and 10 of the last 11. The last 4A state title for the Mustangs was back in 2015. The program had 13 straight winning seasons from 1999 through 2011.

