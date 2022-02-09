In Wyoming, we tend to be pretty proud of our people.

From our Western History heroes to more recent heroes like Olympians Rulon Gardner and Jaelin Kauf...we aren't afraid to talk about the accomplishments of our own.

Logan Wilson is a Natrona County High School (NCHS) Alum who also played football for our beloved Pokes.

He was 1st team All-Mountain West and 2nd Team All-American by USA Today in his senior season at Wyoming. Wilson ended his career with 421 tackles, 7 sacks, 10 interceptions, multiple forced fumbles, and recoveries, and scored 3 defensive touchdowns.

And in what can only be described as a moment that would go down in Wyoming sports history, Logan Wilson was the Cincinnati Bengal's first pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The Bengals will be playing against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI and there is no doubt what team Wyoming will be rooting for.

Wilson is a starting Linebacker for the Bengals and we can't wait to see him out on the field for the big game.

NCHS Commercial Music Class students took some time to create an epic fight song mashup to cheer on NCHS alum Logan Wilson.

They used Cincinnati’s “Bengals Growl” and “Who Dey” chant and combined them with Natrona County’s “Our Director" to create their unique song for Wilson.

Once a Mustang, Always a Mustang! Go #55!

If you'd like to learn more about Logan Wilson's journey to the Super Bowl you can read more in this article.

Below is a look at some pictures of our favorite NFL moments from the last two years of Wilson's time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

