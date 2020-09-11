NC Vs. KW Volleyball 9-10-20 [VIDEO]

Casper-Kelly Walsh has won the 4A state championship 3 years in a row but's this year's squad is vastly different from a year ago. The Trojans did put it all together on Thursday night with a 3 games to none win over Natrona 25-12, 25-23, and 25-12 to get to 4-1. KW was paced by the energetic Peyton Carruth who provided a considerable amount of power. Alesha Lane of NC is a powerful hitter too but the Fillies needed a lot more than that. There was no shortage of enthusiasm at the KW gym on Thursday. Here's a short video with some of the highlights.

