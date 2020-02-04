NC Grad Lauren Taubert Wins Pentathon at the Arkansas Invite

Casper native and Natrona County High school grad Lauren Taubert continued her all-star track career with the 1st place finish in the pentathlon at the University of Arkansas Invite over the weekend. She is a senior at Kansas State University and set a personal record in the pentathlon with 4352 points. Taubert took 2nd in the 60-meter hurdles, the long jump, and the 800-meter run. In addition to that, she took 3rd in the shot put and 4th in the high jump. Taubert would appear to be a shoo-in for the NCAA Indoor Championships and is currently the #1 ranked heptathlete in the outdoor season.

Taubert was a 3-time state champion in the 300-meter hurdles and the high jump while competing for Natrona County High School and was the Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year in the state back in 2016.