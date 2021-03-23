NC Grad Lauren Taubert Wins Heptathlon at UT-San Antonio

Natrona County high school grad Lauren Taubert, who competes for Kansas State University placed first in the heptathlon at the University of Texas-San Antonio track meet over the weekend. Taubert, who is a three-time All-American, won 6 of 7 events to accumulate 5713 points and posted a PR in the long jump, going 19-8.75. She threw the javelin 118-11, went 5-6.5 in the high jump, ran 2.19.25 in the 800, 24.4 in the 200, and 13.73 in the 100 hurdles. This was the first outdoor meet that she has competed in 2 years, thanks to the pandemic.

Taubert currently leads the NCAA rankings in the heptathlon and is shooting for a 4th appearance in the NCAA championships that will be in June at the University of Oregon. She had an outstanding high school career in track at NC where she was a 3 time 4A state champion in the 300-meter hurdles and the high jump. Taubert was the 2016 girls Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year back in 2016.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds