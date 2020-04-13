Navy Reports First Coronavirus Death From Roosevelt Crew

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says a sailor who was hospitalized in intensive care on Guam last week has died of coronavirus-related complications.

The sailor had tested positive for the virus on March 30 and was taken off the USS Theodore Roosevelt and placed in an isolation house on the island's U.S. Navy base, along with four other sailors.

The sailor was found unresponsive on April 9 and moved to ICU at a hospital. He died Monday.

The Roosevelt has been in a coronavirus crisis that prompted the acting Navy secretary to fire the ship's captain on April 2.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app