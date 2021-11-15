Natrona’s Sophie Spiva Signs with UW for Golf

Natrona County High School's Sophie Spiva has signed with the University of Wyoming to play golf. In her prep career at NC, she was a four-time all-state selection and finished 4th at the 4A State Tournament as a senior with rounds of 80-87. In her junior year. she took 2nd at State carding rounds of 78-76. Spiva was 3rd at the State Tournament as a junior shooting 82-87 and placed 8th as a freshman with rounds of 96-79.

She received some interest from Boise State, the University of South Dakota, and Black Hills State but chose UW due to the proximity and her brother attended UW. Golf is a very tough sport to play and wants to improve on her short game moving to the college level. The UW women's golf team placed 9th at the 2020 Mountain West Conference championships and the Cowgirls placed 17th at the Clash at Boulder Creek in Nevada last month.

