Natrona’s Breckin McClintock Signs with Montana Tech for Football

Natrona County High School athlete Breckin McClintock has signed on with Montana Tech to continue his football career. McClintock was named all-state in 4A in 2022 as a wide receiver and as a defensive back. On offense, he caught 26 balls for 330 yards with 3 touchdowns and was also an all-state pick as a receiver as a junior. In 2021, McClintock caught 34 balls for 565 yards and 4 touchdowns. On defense as a senior, he was in on 22 tackles and led the team in interceptions with 4.

McClintock also played American Legion baseball with the Casper Drillers this past summer and that team played in the Legion 'A' championship game and earned a trip to the Legion regional tournament in Vernal, Utah.

Montana Tech is an NAIA school that competes in the Frontier Conference. The Diggers went 7-3 in 2022.

