Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh Girls Basketball 12-12-20 [VIDEO]

The girl's basketball season has a weekend in the books and Casper-Natrona has started out 2-0 following a 61-43 win over cross-town rival Kelly Walsh on Saturday night. NC jumped out to a big 18 point lead in the first half. KW answered with a run in the 2nd half to cut the lead to 6 but Natrona made all the key plays when they needed them most.

Emma Patik led Natrona in scoring with 21 and Logann Alvar led the Trojans with 19 who fall to 0-2. Take a peek at some of the video of Saturday night's clash.