Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh Boys Basketball 12-12-20 [VIDEO]

The Natrona boys basketball team wants to make substantial improvement from a year ago and the Mustangs started the season on the right foot with a 58-53 win over Kelly Walsh on Saturday night in Casper. At one point, Kelly Walsh led by 11 in the contest but Natrona scored the last 7 points of the game. Koby Kelly had 25 for the Mustangs and he is a dynamic player. The Trojans were led by Tyler Pacheco with 14. We have some of the video from that game on Saturday. Enjoy!

