Natrona Vs. Cheyenne Central Football 8-28-20 [VIDEO]

Cheyenne Central blew a 14 point lead but answered with a strong 4th quarter to down Casper-Natrona 35-21 in the 2020 football opener for both teams. The Indians got two touchdown passes and a TD run from quarterback Andrew Cummings and a couple of TD grabs from Andrew Johnson. Natrona had two scoring runs from quarterback Harrison Taubert and a TD pass. Here are some of the images from that game on Friday at Cheney-Alumni Field. Here's some image's from Friday's match-up/

