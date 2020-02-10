The Natrona County School District board of trustees approved six bids for major maintenance projects, and proposed another four with estimates during their meeting Monday.

The major maintenance contracts were approved by the Wyoming School Facilities Department for the 2019-2020 facility plan, according to the trustees' agenda.

Trustee Clark Jensen, who serves on the trustees' infrastructure committee, said after the meeting that the money was budgeted for this fiscal year.

District officials awarded the following contracts to the lowest responsible bidder. The projects were publicly advertised:

TDS Construction of Glenrock was awarded a $185,023 contract for replacing ceiling tiles at Centennial Middle School. The unsuccessful bidder was Blueline Construction Inc., of Mills.

Davidson Mechanical Inc., of Casper was awarded a a $40,755 contract for replacing faucets at Centennial Middle School. The unsuccessful bidder was CK Mechanical Plumbing & Heating Inc., of Casper.

4Elements, LLC, of Casper, the only company to bid on the project, was awarded a $96,000 contract to repair the roof of the Midwest School locker room.

Halls Custom Paving and Excavation Inc., of Casper was awarded a $149,270 contract for asphalt repairs at Pineview Elementary School. The unsuccessful bidders were ISCO of Mills, Knife River of Casper, Ramshorn Construction Inc., of Casper, and 71 Construction of Casper.

Dynamic Sports Flooring Inc., of Leander, Texas, was awarded a $44,505 contract to replace the gym floor at Sagewood Elementary School. The unsuccessful bidder was Vail Interiors, LLC, of Casper.

Davidson Mechanical Inc., of Casper, the only company to submit a bid, was awarded a contract for $429,302 to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls at Student Support Services building at 900 S. Beverly.

The board of trustees also approved its infrastructure planning committee's recommendations for projects on a long-term list or major maintenance, but the needs for them have become more immediate, Jensen said.

Repair or replace the leaky roof membrane on the 1982 addition of the Oregon Trail Elementary School. The roof was installed in 2008 and is out of warranty. The estimated cost for the membrane is $500,000.

The compressors on the walk-in cooler at the district's food warehouse have failed and cannot be repaired. Estimated cost to replace the compressors is $8,000.

Two 58-inch down-draft exhaust fans at Centennial Middle School were found to be nonoperational. Estimated cost to replace them is $15,000.

The roof drains at Sagewood Elementary School are saturating the soils near the building, causing settling and early failure of the pavement. Estimated cost to correct the site drainage and to repair the pavement is $100,000.

The projects were reviewed by Project Manager Doug Tunison, School Facilities Division Project Manager, and Natrona County School District staff.

These major maintenance project will not be open for bid and contracts will not be awarded executed the district receives funding from the state.