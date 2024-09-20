Natrona County sirens to be tested Friday, Sept. 27
CASPER, Wyo. — The network of outdoor warning sirens in Natrona County will be tested on Friday next week, Natrona County Emergency Management advised Thursday.
The tests will run from 9 a.m. to about 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.
Emergency managers say the sirens are used exclusively in the event of a severe storm, a tornado warning or winds over 80 mph. Hail events are too isolated and short-lived to forewarn against, the fact sheet says.
