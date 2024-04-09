Natrona County Sheriffs Rescue Boat-Wrecked Man

According to NCSO, earlier today deputies responded to Okie beach for a missing person report.

Family members reported an overdue boater last known to be fishing on the lake yesterday.

Deputies began a search of the lake and found the missing man, uninjured, near a crashed boat at the end of a canyon.

He was dressed for the weather, had water, and used a light on the boat for warmth through the night. He was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

The boat crash is under investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish.

The NCSO stated:

Cell phone service can be often unreliable in our lake areas. Consider bringing a FRS/GMRS radio when you recreate in rural parts of the country.