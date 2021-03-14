Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Administration Phone Lines Are Down
The administrative and non-emergency telephone lines for the Natrona County Sheriff's Office are currently down, according to a prepared statement from the office.
911 is still working.
\
If you need to contact the Sheriff's Office for non-emergency matters call (307) 235-8278.
Please DO NOT use (307) 235-9300.
The prepared statement did not say why the telephone lines are down.
Get our free mobile app
10 Reasons NOT to Move to Wyoming