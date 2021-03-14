The administrative and non-emergency telephone lines for the Natrona County Sheriff's Office are currently down, according to a prepared statement from the office.

911 is still working.

\

If you need to contact the Sheriff's Office for non-emergency matters call (307) 235-8278.

Please DO NOT use (307) 235-9300.

The prepared statement did not say why the telephone lines are down.

