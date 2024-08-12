Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/9/24–8/12/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may have some information withheld.

The NCSO Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location, and nature of a law enforcement call as the call was first received. The reported nature of the call may not necessarily represent the actual situation upon law enforcement arrival.









Friday – 08/9

Time Location Call Type 8:03 AM Zero Rd & Seven Mile Rd Traffic Stop 8:04 AM Cole Creek Rd & Easy St Traffic Stop 8:14 AM Cole Creek Rd & Jade St Traffic Stop 8:23 AM N Robertson Rd & Poison Sp Traffic Stop 8:57 AM Zero Rd & N Derrick Dr Traffic Stop 9:51 AM 1900 block of Omaha Trl Welfare Check 9:58 AM Zero Rd & Poison Spider Rd Accident Pd 10:18 AM 1100 block of Bruce Ln Book-In 11:27 AM Six Mile Rd Traffic Stop 11:45 AM 4200 block of Six Mile Rd Traffic Stop 12:25 PM 1100 block of Bruce Ln Book-In 12:36 PM 2200 block of Doane Ln Property Damage 12:52 PM Zero Rd & Ten Mile Rd Traffic Stop 12:52 PM Bucknum Rd Accident Pi 2:09 PM Us 20 / Us 26| Mp 48 Accident Pi 3:29 PM Coal Mountain Rd & State H Accident Pi 3:45 PM Us 20 / Us 26| Mp 49 Accident Pi 3:52 PM Us 20 / Us 26| Mp 65 Welfare Check 4:25 PM 200 block of Lewis St Suspicious 4:29 PM 100 block of Se Wyoming Blvd Hit And Run 5:56 PM E 2nd St & Hat Six Rd Welfare Check 6:29 PM 2200 block of Bryan Stock Trl Alarm Security 6:55 PM S Center St & E Midwest Av Traffic Stop 7:24 PM Maple St & W 13th St Traffic Stop 8:49 PM 1100 block of Bruce Ln Citizen Assist 8:49 PM 500 block of Pershing St Welfare Check 9:03 PM 2400 block of River Meadows Rd Disturbance 10:00 PM 4500 block of W Yellowstone Hwy Traffic Stop 9:25 PM 200 block of N David St Harassment 10:12 PM W Yellowstone Hwy | Us 20 Traffic Stop 10:07 PM State Highway 220 & West B Reddi 10:23 PM W Yellowstone Hwy | Us 20 Traffic Stop 10:43 PM Sage Ave & Boyd Ave Traffic Stop 10:58 PM 1600 block of Lynwood Pl Welfare Check 10:56 PM 200 block of Honeysuckle Disturbance 11:04 PM 2400 block of River Meadows Rd Welfare Check

Saturday – 08/10

Time Location Call Type 12:14 AM Talon Dr & Sw Wyoming Blvd Traffic Stop 2:11 AM I 25 / Us 87| Mp 191 Welfare Check 8:09 AM Wy 259| Mp 25 Traffic Stop 8:15 AM Geary Dome Rd & Cole Creek Traffic Stop 8:16 AM Zero Rd & Seven Mile Rd Traffic Stop 8:30 AM 12700 block of Zero Rd Traffic Stop 8:40 AM State Highway 259 Traffic Stop 8:43 AM State Highway 387 & State Traffic Stop 8:45 AM Wy 220| Mp 100 Traffic Stop 9:29 AM Poison Spider Ln & N Rober Traffic Stop 9:36 AM State Highway 259 & State Traffic Stop 10:02 AM 700 block of E E St Traffic Stop 10:19 AM E Yellowstone Hwy & Myster Traffic Stop 10:38 AM Kortes Rd & Reclamation Dr Traffic Stop 10:24 AM 200 block of Lewis St Fraud 10:56 AM Us Interstate I-25 & N Cen Traffic Stop 11:12 AM Black Beach Rd & Kortes Rd Traffic Stop 11:17 AM W Yellowstone Hwy & Seven Traffic Stop 11:45 AM Poison Spider Rd & Seven M Traffic Stop 12:11 PM Poison Spider Rd & Seven M Traffic Stop 12:31 PM Zero Rd & N Eight Mile Rd Traffic Stop 12:40 PM Wy 220| Mp 79 Traffic Stop 12:57 PM Cy Ave & Skyline Rd Traffic Stop 1:03 PM Wy 220| Mp 77 Traffic Stop 1:11 PM Garden Creek Rd & Casper M Welfare Check 1:20 PM 600 block of E 2nd St Unconsciousness 1:29 PM 6600 block of W Yellowstone Hwy Accident Pd 1:54 PM Pursel Dr & State Traffic Stop 2:21 PM N Eight Mile Rd & Poison S Traffic Stop 2:41 PM Wy 220| Mp 109 Traffic Stop 2:24 PM 1100 block of N Durbin St Vehicle Theft 2:58 PM State Highway 387 & State Traffic Stop 3:11 PM 21900 block of Kortes Rd Traffic Stop 3:26 PM I 25 / Us 20 / Us 26 / Us Traffic Stop 3:26 PM Wy 259| Mp 25 Traffic Stop 3:37 PM S Beverly St & E 8th St Accident Pi 3:49 PM W Yellowstone Hwy & West B Traffic Stop 3:52 PM 3500 block of E Yellowstone Hwy Traffic Stop 4:02 PM 1500 block of Howard St Attempt-Locate 4:36 PM West Belt Loop Accident Pi 4:52 PM W Yellowstone Hwy | Us 20 Traffic Stop 5:56 PM 6300 block of Boot Hill Rd Citizen Assist 7:25 PM 6000 block of Scenic Rte Fire Assist 8:43 PM W Us Highway 20-26 & Beck Accident Pi 8:59 PM E 15th St & Se Wyoming Blv Traffic Stop 9:00 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Cy Ave Traffic Stop 9:41 PM Cy Ave & Sage Ave Traffic Stop 10:02 PM 5000 block of W Yellowstone Hwy Traffic Stop 10:20 PM I 25| Mp 182 Traffic Stop 10:33 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & E 2nd St Traffic Stop 10:46 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & W 13th S Traffic Stop 10:59 PM 1800 block of W Yellowstone Hwy Traffic Stop 11:25 PM Zero Rd & Seven Mile Rd Traffic Stop 11:27 PM 1900 block of Yellow Creek Rd Alarm Security 11:50 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar St Traffic Stop

Sunday – 08/11

Time Location Call Type 12:08 AM W Collins Dr & S Cherry St Traffic Stop 12:23 AM 5240 Rd & State Highway 22 Traffic Hazard 3:37 AM 6000 block of Scenic Rte Fire Assist 5:46 AM S Center St & S David St Traffic Stop 6:46 AM 18100 block of State Highway 220 Accident Pd 9:29 AM Paradise Dr & Honeysuckle Wanted Person 11:23 AM Wy 220| Mp 90 Traffic Stop 12:20 PM 9600 block of State Highway 220 Assault 12:40 PM S Mckinley St & Se Wyoming Traffic Stop 1:04 PM 22800 block of Lakeshore Dr Motorist Assist 2:52 PM Casper Mountain Rd & Garde Traffic Stop 2:52 PM 6800 block of Laura Dr Fire Assist 3:13 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & S Valley Traffic Stop 4:25 PM W Yellowstone Hwy & Zero R Traffic Stop 4:37 PM 1100 block of Coyote Ave Alarm Security 5:10 PM 2100 block of Midway Dr Agency Assist 5:17 PM Salt Creek Hwy & W Yellows Welfare Check 5:37 PM W 13th St & Sw Wyoming Blv Traffic Stop 6:03 PM 1400 block of Crooked Pine Trl Shots Fired 6:06 PM Kortes Rd | Cr 407| Mp 2 Traffic Stop 6:47 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & Carriage Traffic Stop 7:09 PM 2400 block of E Yellowstone Hwy Traffic Stop 7:55 PM Casper Mountain Rd & Garde Reddi 8:30 PM E 15th St & Trojan Dr Traffic Stop 8:46 PM 22800 block of Lakeshore Dr Citizen Comp 9:45 PM W 12th St & S Poplar St Traffic Stop 11:11 PM 6000 block of Scenic Rte Fire Assist 11:45 PM 5300 block of Cy Ave Suspicious

Monday – 08/12

Time Location Call Type 12:30 AM 0 block of Us Interstate I-25 Accident Pi 12:36 AM I 25 / Us 87| Mp 209 Motorist Assist 12:49 AM I 25 / Us 87| Mp 204 Accident Pd 1:23 AM Casper Mountain Rd Accident Pd 5:05 AM 300 block of Lathrop Rd Suspicious