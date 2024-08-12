Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/9/24–8/12/24)

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/9/24–8/12/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may have some information withheld.

The NCSO Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location, and nature of a law enforcement call as the call was first received. The reported nature of the call may not necessarily represent the actual situation upon law enforcement arrival.




Friday – 08/9

TimeLocationCall Type
8:03 AM Zero Rd & Seven Mile RdTraffic Stop
8:04 AM Cole Creek Rd & Easy StTraffic Stop
8:14 AM Cole Creek Rd & Jade StTraffic Stop
8:23 AM N Robertson Rd & Poison SpTraffic Stop
8:57 AM Zero Rd & N Derrick DrTraffic Stop
9:51 AM 1900 block of Omaha TrlWelfare Check
9:58 AM Zero Rd & Poison Spider RdAccident Pd
10:18 AM 1100 block of Bruce LnBook-In
11:27 AM Six Mile RdTraffic Stop
11:45 AM 4200 block of Six Mile RdTraffic Stop
12:25 PM 1100 block of Bruce LnBook-In
12:36 PM 2200 block of Doane LnProperty Damage
12:52 PM Zero Rd & Ten Mile RdTraffic Stop
12:52 PM Bucknum RdAccident Pi
2:09 PM Us 20 / Us 26| Mp 48Accident Pi
3:29 PM Coal Mountain Rd & State HAccident Pi
3:45 PM Us 20 / Us 26| Mp 49Accident Pi
3:52 PM Us 20 / Us 26| Mp 65Welfare Check
4:25 PM 200 block of Lewis StSuspicious
4:29 PM 100 block of Se Wyoming BlvdHit And Run
5:56 PM E 2nd St & Hat Six RdWelfare Check
6:29 PM 2200 block of Bryan Stock TrlAlarm Security
6:55 PM S Center St & E Midwest AvTraffic Stop
7:24 PM Maple St & W 13th StTraffic Stop
8:49 PM 1100 block of Bruce LnCitizen Assist
8:49 PM 500 block of Pershing StWelfare Check
9:03 PM 2400 block of River Meadows RdDisturbance
10:00 PM 4500 block of W Yellowstone HwyTraffic Stop
9:25 PM 200 block of N David StHarassment
10:12 PM W Yellowstone Hwy | Us 20Traffic Stop
10:07 PM State Highway 220 & West BReddi
10:23 PM W Yellowstone Hwy | Us 20Traffic Stop
10:43 PM Sage Ave & Boyd AveTraffic Stop
10:58 PM 1600 block of Lynwood PlWelfare Check
10:56 PM 200 block of HoneysuckleDisturbance
11:04 PM 2400 block of River Meadows RdWelfare Check

Saturday – 08/10

TimeLocationCall Type
12:14 AM Talon Dr & Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop
2:11 AM I 25 / Us 87| Mp 191Welfare Check
8:09 AM Wy 259| Mp 25Traffic Stop
8:15 AM Geary Dome Rd & Cole CreekTraffic Stop
8:16 AM Zero Rd & Seven Mile RdTraffic Stop
8:30 AM 12700 block of Zero RdTraffic Stop
8:40 AM State Highway 259Traffic Stop
8:43 AM State Highway 387 & StateTraffic Stop
8:45 AM Wy 220| Mp 100Traffic Stop
9:29 AM Poison Spider Ln & N RoberTraffic Stop
9:36 AM State Highway 259 & StateTraffic Stop
10:02 AM 700 block of E E StTraffic Stop
10:19 AM E Yellowstone Hwy & MysterTraffic Stop
10:38 AM Kortes Rd & Reclamation DrTraffic Stop
10:24 AM 200 block of Lewis StFraud
10:56 AM Us Interstate I-25 & N CenTraffic Stop
11:12 AM Black Beach Rd & Kortes RdTraffic Stop
11:17 AM W Yellowstone Hwy & SevenTraffic Stop
11:45 AM Poison Spider Rd & Seven MTraffic Stop
12:11 PM Poison Spider Rd & Seven MTraffic Stop
12:31 PM Zero Rd & N Eight Mile RdTraffic Stop
12:40 PM Wy 220| Mp 79Traffic Stop
12:57 PM Cy Ave & Skyline RdTraffic Stop
1:03 PM Wy 220| Mp 77Traffic Stop
1:11 PM Garden Creek Rd & Casper MWelfare Check
1:20 PM 600 block of E 2nd StUnconsciousness
1:29 PM 6600 block of W Yellowstone HwyAccident Pd
1:54 PM Pursel Dr & StateTraffic Stop
2:21 PM N Eight Mile Rd & Poison STraffic Stop
2:41 PM Wy 220| Mp 109Traffic Stop
2:24 PM 1100 block of N Durbin StVehicle Theft
2:58 PM State Highway 387 & StateTraffic Stop
3:11 PM 21900 block of Kortes RdTraffic Stop
3:26 PM I 25 / Us 20 / Us 26 / UsTraffic Stop
3:26 PM Wy 259| Mp 25Traffic Stop
3:37 PM S Beverly St & E 8th StAccident Pi
3:49 PM W Yellowstone Hwy & West BTraffic Stop
3:52 PM 3500 block of E Yellowstone HwyTraffic Stop
4:02 PM 1500 block of Howard StAttempt-Locate
4:36 PM West Belt LoopAccident Pi
4:52 PM W Yellowstone Hwy | Us 20Traffic Stop
5:56 PM 6300 block of Boot Hill RdCitizen Assist
7:25 PM 6000 block of Scenic RteFire Assist
8:43 PM W Us Highway 20-26 & BeckAccident Pi
8:59 PM E 15th St & Se Wyoming BlvTraffic Stop
9:00 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Cy AveTraffic Stop
9:41 PM Cy Ave & Sage AveTraffic Stop
10:02 PM 5000 block of W Yellowstone HwyTraffic Stop
10:20 PM I 25| Mp 182Traffic Stop
10:33 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & E 2nd StTraffic Stop
10:46 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & W 13th STraffic Stop
10:59 PM 1800 block of W Yellowstone HwyTraffic Stop
11:25 PM Zero Rd & Seven Mile RdTraffic Stop
11:27 PM 1900 block of Yellow Creek RdAlarm Security
11:50 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop

Sunday – 08/11

TimeLocationCall Type
12:08 AM W Collins Dr & S Cherry StTraffic Stop
12:23 AM 5240 Rd & State Highway 22Traffic Hazard
3:37 AM 6000 block of Scenic RteFire Assist
5:46 AM S Center St & S David StTraffic Stop
6:46 AM 18100 block of State Highway 220Accident Pd
9:29 AM Paradise Dr & HoneysuckleWanted Person
11:23 AM Wy 220| Mp 90Traffic Stop
12:20 PM 9600 block of State Highway 220Assault
12:40 PM S Mckinley St & Se WyomingTraffic Stop
1:04 PM 22800 block of Lakeshore DrMotorist Assist
2:52 PM Casper Mountain Rd & GardeTraffic Stop
2:52 PM 6800 block of Laura DrFire Assist
3:13 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & S ValleyTraffic Stop
4:25 PM W Yellowstone Hwy & Zero RTraffic Stop
4:37 PM 1100 block of Coyote AveAlarm Security
5:10 PM 2100 block of Midway DrAgency Assist
5:17 PM Salt Creek Hwy & W YellowsWelfare Check
5:37 PM W 13th St & Sw Wyoming BlvTraffic Stop
6:03 PM 1400 block of Crooked Pine TrlShots Fired
6:06 PM Kortes Rd | Cr 407| Mp 2Traffic Stop
6:47 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & CarriageTraffic Stop
7:09 PM 2400 block of E Yellowstone HwyTraffic Stop
7:55 PM Casper Mountain Rd & GardeReddi
8:30 PM E 15th St & Trojan DrTraffic Stop
8:46 PM 22800 block of Lakeshore DrCitizen Comp
9:45 PM W 12th St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop
11:11 PM 6000 block of Scenic RteFire Assist
11:45 PM 5300 block of Cy AveSuspicious

Monday – 08/12

TimeLocationCall Type
12:30 AM 0 block of Us Interstate I-25Accident Pi
12:36 AM I 25 / Us 87| Mp 209Motorist Assist
12:49 AM I 25 / Us 87| Mp 204Accident Pd
1:23 AM Casper Mountain RdAccident Pd
5:05 AM 300 block of Lathrop RdSuspicious
