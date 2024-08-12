Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/9/24–8/12/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers.
For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may have some information withheld.
The NCSO Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location, and nature of a law enforcement call as the call was first received. The reported nature of the call may not necessarily represent the actual situation upon law enforcement arrival.
Friday – 08/9
|Time
|Location
|Call Type
|8:03 AM
|Zero Rd & Seven Mile Rd
|Traffic Stop
|8:04 AM
|Cole Creek Rd & Easy St
|Traffic Stop
|8:14 AM
|Cole Creek Rd & Jade St
|Traffic Stop
|8:23 AM
|N Robertson Rd & Poison Sp
|Traffic Stop
|8:57 AM
|Zero Rd & N Derrick Dr
|Traffic Stop
|9:51 AM
|1900 block of Omaha Trl
|Welfare Check
|9:58 AM
|Zero Rd & Poison Spider Rd
|Accident Pd
|10:18 AM
|1100 block of Bruce Ln
|Book-In
|11:27 AM
|Six Mile Rd
|Traffic Stop
|11:45 AM
|4200 block of Six Mile Rd
|Traffic Stop
|12:25 PM
|1100 block of Bruce Ln
|Book-In
|12:36 PM
|2200 block of Doane Ln
|Property Damage
|12:52 PM
|Zero Rd & Ten Mile Rd
|Traffic Stop
|12:52 PM
|Bucknum Rd
|Accident Pi
|2:09 PM
|Us 20 / Us 26| Mp 48
|Accident Pi
|3:29 PM
|Coal Mountain Rd & State H
|Accident Pi
|3:45 PM
|Us 20 / Us 26| Mp 49
|Accident Pi
|3:52 PM
|Us 20 / Us 26| Mp 65
|Welfare Check
|4:25 PM
|200 block of Lewis St
|Suspicious
|4:29 PM
|100 block of Se Wyoming Blvd
|Hit And Run
|5:56 PM
|E 2nd St & Hat Six Rd
|Welfare Check
|6:29 PM
|2200 block of Bryan Stock Trl
|Alarm Security
|6:55 PM
|S Center St & E Midwest Av
|Traffic Stop
|7:24 PM
|Maple St & W 13th St
|Traffic Stop
|8:49 PM
|1100 block of Bruce Ln
|Citizen Assist
|8:49 PM
|500 block of Pershing St
|Welfare Check
|9:03 PM
|2400 block of River Meadows Rd
|Disturbance
|10:00 PM
|4500 block of W Yellowstone Hwy
|Traffic Stop
|9:25 PM
|200 block of N David St
|Harassment
|10:12 PM
|W Yellowstone Hwy | Us 20
|Traffic Stop
|10:07 PM
|State Highway 220 & West B
|Reddi
|10:23 PM
|W Yellowstone Hwy | Us 20
|Traffic Stop
|10:43 PM
|Sage Ave & Boyd Ave
|Traffic Stop
|10:58 PM
|1600 block of Lynwood Pl
|Welfare Check
|10:56 PM
|200 block of Honeysuckle
|Disturbance
|11:04 PM
|2400 block of River Meadows Rd
|Welfare Check
Saturday – 08/10
|Time
|Location
|Call Type
|12:14 AM
|Talon Dr & Sw Wyoming Blvd
|Traffic Stop
|2:11 AM
|I 25 / Us 87| Mp 191
|Welfare Check
|8:09 AM
|Wy 259| Mp 25
|Traffic Stop
|8:15 AM
|Geary Dome Rd & Cole Creek
|Traffic Stop
|8:16 AM
|Zero Rd & Seven Mile Rd
|Traffic Stop
|8:30 AM
|12700 block of Zero Rd
|Traffic Stop
|8:40 AM
|State Highway 259
|Traffic Stop
|8:43 AM
|State Highway 387 & State
|Traffic Stop
|8:45 AM
|Wy 220| Mp 100
|Traffic Stop
|9:29 AM
|Poison Spider Ln & N Rober
|Traffic Stop
|9:36 AM
|State Highway 259 & State
|Traffic Stop
|10:02 AM
|700 block of E E St
|Traffic Stop
|10:19 AM
|E Yellowstone Hwy & Myster
|Traffic Stop
|10:38 AM
|Kortes Rd & Reclamation Dr
|Traffic Stop
|10:24 AM
|200 block of Lewis St
|Fraud
|10:56 AM
|Us Interstate I-25 & N Cen
|Traffic Stop
|11:12 AM
|Black Beach Rd & Kortes Rd
|Traffic Stop
|11:17 AM
|W Yellowstone Hwy & Seven
|Traffic Stop
|11:45 AM
|Poison Spider Rd & Seven M
|Traffic Stop
|12:11 PM
|Poison Spider Rd & Seven M
|Traffic Stop
|12:31 PM
|Zero Rd & N Eight Mile Rd
|Traffic Stop
|12:40 PM
|Wy 220| Mp 79
|Traffic Stop
|12:57 PM
|Cy Ave & Skyline Rd
|Traffic Stop
|1:03 PM
|Wy 220| Mp 77
|Traffic Stop
|1:11 PM
|Garden Creek Rd & Casper M
|Welfare Check
|1:20 PM
|600 block of E 2nd St
|Unconsciousness
|1:29 PM
|6600 block of W Yellowstone Hwy
|Accident Pd
|1:54 PM
|Pursel Dr & State
|Traffic Stop
|2:21 PM
|N Eight Mile Rd & Poison S
|Traffic Stop
|2:41 PM
|Wy 220| Mp 109
|Traffic Stop
|2:24 PM
|1100 block of N Durbin St
|Vehicle Theft
|2:58 PM
|State Highway 387 & State
|Traffic Stop
|3:11 PM
|21900 block of Kortes Rd
|Traffic Stop
|3:26 PM
|I 25 / Us 20 / Us 26 / Us
|Traffic Stop
|3:26 PM
|Wy 259| Mp 25
|Traffic Stop
|3:37 PM
|S Beverly St & E 8th St
|Accident Pi
|3:49 PM
|W Yellowstone Hwy & West B
|Traffic Stop
|3:52 PM
|3500 block of E Yellowstone Hwy
|Traffic Stop
|4:02 PM
|1500 block of Howard St
|Attempt-Locate
|4:36 PM
|West Belt Loop
|Accident Pi
|4:52 PM
|W Yellowstone Hwy | Us 20
|Traffic Stop
|5:56 PM
|6300 block of Boot Hill Rd
|Citizen Assist
|7:25 PM
|6000 block of Scenic Rte
|Fire Assist
|8:43 PM
|W Us Highway 20-26 & Beck
|Accident Pi
|8:59 PM
|E 15th St & Se Wyoming Blv
|Traffic Stop
|9:00 PM
|Sw Wyoming Blvd & Cy Ave
|Traffic Stop
|9:41 PM
|Cy Ave & Sage Ave
|Traffic Stop
|10:02 PM
|5000 block of W Yellowstone Hwy
|Traffic Stop
|10:20 PM
|I 25| Mp 182
|Traffic Stop
|10:33 PM
|Se Wyoming Blvd & E 2nd St
|Traffic Stop
|10:46 PM
|Sw Wyoming Blvd & W 13th S
|Traffic Stop
|10:59 PM
|1800 block of W Yellowstone Hwy
|Traffic Stop
|11:25 PM
|Zero Rd & Seven Mile Rd
|Traffic Stop
|11:27 PM
|1900 block of Yellow Creek Rd
|Alarm Security
|11:50 PM
|Cy Ave & S Poplar St
|Traffic Stop
Sunday – 08/11
|Time
|Location
|Call Type
|12:08 AM
|W Collins Dr & S Cherry St
|Traffic Stop
|12:23 AM
|5240 Rd & State Highway 22
|Traffic Hazard
|3:37 AM
|6000 block of Scenic Rte
|Fire Assist
|5:46 AM
|S Center St & S David St
|Traffic Stop
|6:46 AM
|18100 block of State Highway 220
|Accident Pd
|9:29 AM
|Paradise Dr & Honeysuckle
|Wanted Person
|11:23 AM
|Wy 220| Mp 90
|Traffic Stop
|12:20 PM
|9600 block of State Highway 220
|Assault
|12:40 PM
|S Mckinley St & Se Wyoming
|Traffic Stop
|1:04 PM
|22800 block of Lakeshore Dr
|Motorist Assist
|2:52 PM
|Casper Mountain Rd & Garde
|Traffic Stop
|2:52 PM
|6800 block of Laura Dr
|Fire Assist
|3:13 PM
|Sw Wyoming Blvd & S Valley
|Traffic Stop
|4:25 PM
|W Yellowstone Hwy & Zero R
|Traffic Stop
|4:37 PM
|1100 block of Coyote Ave
|Alarm Security
|5:10 PM
|2100 block of Midway Dr
|Agency Assist
|5:17 PM
|Salt Creek Hwy & W Yellows
|Welfare Check
|5:37 PM
|W 13th St & Sw Wyoming Blv
|Traffic Stop
|6:03 PM
|1400 block of Crooked Pine Trl
|Shots Fired
|6:06 PM
|Kortes Rd | Cr 407| Mp 2
|Traffic Stop
|6:47 PM
|Se Wyoming Blvd & Carriage
|Traffic Stop
|7:09 PM
|2400 block of E Yellowstone Hwy
|Traffic Stop
|7:55 PM
|Casper Mountain Rd & Garde
|Reddi
|8:30 PM
|E 15th St & Trojan Dr
|Traffic Stop
|8:46 PM
|22800 block of Lakeshore Dr
|Citizen Comp
|9:45 PM
|W 12th St & S Poplar St
|Traffic Stop
|11:11 PM
|6000 block of Scenic Rte
|Fire Assist
|11:45 PM
|5300 block of Cy Ave
|Suspicious
Monday – 08/12
|Time
|Location
|Call Type
|12:30 AM
|0 block of Us Interstate I-25
|Accident Pi
|12:36 AM
|I 25 / Us 87| Mp 209
|Motorist Assist
|12:49 AM
|I 25 / Us 87| Mp 204
|Accident Pd
|1:23 AM
|Casper Mountain Rd
|Accident Pd
|5:05 AM
|300 block of Lathrop Rd
|Suspicious
