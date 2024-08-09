Wyoming Sees Historic High Tax Collections For July 2024

A recent insight from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows that July of 2024 marked the single highest month of total sales & use tax collections ever recorded in the Cowboy State.

The money earned on sales and use taxes in July summed to $94.7 million, which is $4.9 million (+5.4%) more than July in 2023.

Wyoming first adopted a general sales tax in 1935, and since then the rate has risen to 4% with additional local sales taxes across some parts of the state.

15 of the 23 counties saw year-over-year increases in collections.

Niobrara County experienced the largest increase in collections, up 176.5% from July last year. Platte County saw the biggest decrease, down 24.8% -- but note, Niobrara's contribution to the total state-wide collections is only about 1%.

Washakie County makes up for 2% of the overall state sales & use tax contributions and was up a remarkable 105.2% year-over-year.

As far as industry goes, construction jumped up 120.9% in collections. The mining sector suffered the most with a drop of 16.3% from July 2023.

Transportation and utilities saw a 37.8% gain state-wide since July of 2023, yet ducation and health sunk 8.6% in sales and use tax collections.

Natrona County makes up for 10% of the state-wide gains and was up 4.8% in sales and use tax collections this year. Laramie County contributes 15% overall and is up 7.3%.

Other highlights from the quarterly insight shows that mining employment is still down compared to pre-pandemic levels, down 3,200 jobs since February 2020.

Average active oil rigs were 13 in July and the conventional gas rig count was two. A year ago, there were 17 oil rigs and 3 conventional gas rigs.

Economic Analysis Division Wyoming Economic Analysis Division loading...

E.A.D. of Wyoming Wyoming Economic Analysis Division loading...

Frontier Rally Hosted by the Casper Mountain Preservation Alliance July 2024 Gallery Credit: Photos by Kim Fedore, TSM