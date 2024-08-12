Mild temperatures, unsettled afternoons to make up Casper weather this week

CASPER, Wyo. – Central Wyoming continues its reprieve from the summer swelter this week as high temperatures remain reasonable.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Monday through Wednesday should see high temperatures in the lower to mid-80s.

Chances of thunderstorms and scattered showers are likely later this afternoon and through some of the night before clearing. Tuesday through Thursday could see chances of showers and possible thunderstorms as well. Tuesday could see gusty winds up to 24 mph in the afternoon.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s early in the week, dipping to the low 50s by midweek.

High temperatures are expected to rise later in the week, approaching the upper 80s and lower 90s by Saturday.