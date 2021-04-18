Natrona County School District Holds Special Meeting on Monday

The Natrona County School District board of trustees will hold a special meeting at the central services building, 970 N. Glenn Road, at 7 p.m. Monday, according to a prepared statement from the district.

The trustees at the work session will hear at report from public health doctors regarding COVID-19, public health orders, and the statewide mask mandate.

The trustees also will hear a report about the results of a survey of parents and district staff.

The prepared statement did not give further details about the contents of the doctors' report.

The trustees will then conduct a special board meeting if needed.

Among the possible topics would be a district request of a variance to the state's Public Health Order No. 1.

On Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist issued the 25th continuation of the statewide public health order regarding child care facilities, K-12 schools, colleges, universities and trade schools. The continuation began Friday and is scheduled to end April 30. The order allows for county-wide variations to the restrictions and requirements, if approved by the county and state health officers.

The public may comment on the meeting by 1 p.m. Monday by email to communications@myncsd.org. These comments will be collected, without alteration, and submitted to the board of trustees.

It will be live-streamed on the district's YouTube channel.

Get our free mobile app

Casper’s 10 Best Restaurants According to Yelp