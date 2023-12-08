Natrona County School Bus Involved in Rock Springs Interstate Crash

The Natrona County School District says that at about 9:26 a.m. on Dec. 8, a Natrona County High School bus was involved in an interstate traffic accident on the way to a Speech and Debate event in Rock Springs.

"First responders were immediately dispatched to assist all individuals involved in the accident. All parents and guardians of students involved have been contacted" wrote the district. They said that Kelly Walsh was also traveling to the same event, but they were not involved in the accident.

"The Natrona County School District is working directly with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Carbon County emergency agencies, the Natrona County Emergency Management office, and Carbon County School District #1 to ensure all students and staff return home safely."

We have reached out to the School District to see if there were any injuries in the crash and will update this story when more information becomes known.

