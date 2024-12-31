Thermopolis’ Star Plunge pool to close at end of year for indefinite period; looking for new owner

THERMOPOLIS, Wyo. — The famous Star Plunge aquatic facility in Hot Springs State Park is set to close at the end of the year, according to a Wyoming State Parks release. An expiration of its current management agreement was cited as the primary cause for the upcoming closure.

According to the State Parks Division, the water park has been granted a two-week extension period to negotiate a sale before it is closed. In the release, the parks division said that there is optimism for the future, despite the current situation of the resort.

“While we face challenges with the Star Plunge, we are excited about the opportunities for revitalization and innovation at Hot Springs State Park,” Wyoming State Parks Deputy Director Nick Neylon said in the release. “Our commitment to creating memorable experiences for the community of Thermopolis and its visitors is stronger than ever. We look forward to ushering in a new era of enjoyment for everyone.”

Per a recent court ruling, it is required that the owner must wait for legal proceedings between the current operator and Wyoming State Parks to conclude and resolve before reopening. According to the release, a sale to a new owner would conclude the necessary proceedings.

“We are dedicated to updating the public on the status of the Star Plunge facility and aim to resolve this situation as quickly as possible,” Wyoming State Parks Big Horn District Manager Brooks Jordan said. “The State Bath House and other aquatic facilities will remain open as usual. We appreciate your patience during this process and encourage people to enjoy all Hot Springs State Park has to offer.”

Star Plunge was opened in 1900, according to the park’s website. At the time, it was merely a canvas tent propped up over the hot springs formation, where visitors could swim, conduct meetings and more.

For more information, see the Wyoming State Parks website.

