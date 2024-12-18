Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/11/24–12/17/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 11 through Dec. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Katelynn Anne Gorsuch and Mayra Milliscent Trionfo

Alexzander Gabril Mills and Kaitlyn Michelle Gilpin

Kevin Emmanuel Guitierrez Barcelos and Cadence Marie Cordova

Joshua Caleb Potter and Lori Suzanne Howard

Tyler Robert Kelley and Emily Rose Ginsbach

Click here to see the divorces for the week.

Happily Ever After: Beagles Find Love After Laboratory Hartville, Wyoming's Kindness Ranch Celebrates Success with Rescues' Love Story Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media; Photos Courtesy Kindness Ranch