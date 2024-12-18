Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/11/24–12/17/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 11 through Dec. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Katelynn Anne Gorsuch and Mayra Milliscent Trionfo
- Alexzander Gabril Mills and Kaitlyn Michelle Gilpin
- Kevin Emmanuel Guitierrez Barcelos and Cadence Marie Cordova
- Joshua Caleb Potter and Lori Suzanne Howard
- Tyler Robert Kelley and Emily Rose Ginsbach
Click here to see the divorces for the week.
Happily Ever After: Beagles Find Love After Laboratory
Hartville, Wyoming's Kindness Ranch Celebrates Success with Rescues' Love Story
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media; Photos Courtesy Kindness Ranch
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.