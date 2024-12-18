Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/11/24–12/17/24)

Marriages

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 11 through Dec. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

  • Katelynn Anne Gorsuch and Mayra Milliscent Trionfo
  • Alexzander Gabril Mills and Kaitlyn Michelle Gilpin
  • Kevin Emmanuel Guitierrez Barcelos and Cadence Marie Cordova
  • Joshua Caleb Potter and Lori Suzanne Howard
  • Tyler Robert Kelley and Emily Rose Ginsbach

