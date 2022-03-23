Natrona County Man Accused Of Molesting Girl Born In 2014

Authorities say a Casper man, born in 1999 molested a girl who was born in 2014.

Kenneth Jones is charged with second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and child endangerment in Natrona County District Court. If convicted, he could face up to 35 years behind bars.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Jones revealed to a counselor that he touched the girl's genitals in 2019 while giving her a piggyback ride.

Court documents state the girl told a forensic interviewer that while giving her a piggyback ride, Jones touched her genitals through her pants.

For his part, Jones allegedly told investigators that what he did "was a mistake" and that he was not taking his medications at the time of the incident. Jones reportedly admitted that he had "curious thoughts" at the time of the incident.

Jones reportedly told investigators that his curious thoughts were "partially sexual" and that he was lonely at the time. He reportedly said his "dark thoughts" told him to put the girl in deep sleep or hypnosis so she would not remember and to "start small" by inserting his fingers into her genitals.

The affidavit states Jones told authorities that he believed he assaulted the girl because he was using half-doses of his prescribed medications and that his hormones and urges were controlling him.

"I try not to be a pedophile as much as possible because I.... well it's sort of interesting," Jones reportedly told investigators. "It's kind of scary, illegal and interesting at the same time."

Jones has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.