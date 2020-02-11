Law enforcement agencies in Natrona County stopped 240 vehicles and arrested four impaired drivers during the early February Super Bowl weekend, according to a prepared statement from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

While the multi-agency Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation focused on impaired drivers, law enforcement also issued 19 speeding citations and 64 warnings for traffic violations.

No fatal crashes were reported.

The agencies have been conducting traffic enforcement throughout 2020, with the Super Bowl operation being the first of six such efforts.

The next one will be on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17.

The multi-agency effort intends to reduce fatal crashes in Natrona County through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. A media campaign will accompany the agencies' zero-tolerance stance on these violations.

Likewise, the Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep the roads safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at (800) 442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers.

Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.