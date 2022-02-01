Natrona County High School Student Hit By Car on Monday

On Monday, a Natrona County High School student was struck by a vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

According to a statement from the Casper Police Department, the accident was caused by another student .

"Shortly after 3:30pm yesterday, Monday, January 31, 2022, Casper Police responded to Natrona County High School for a report of a car crash with suspected injuries," said Rebekah Ladd, Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department. "A juvenile was attempting to park their vehicle when they accidentally accelerated, hitting another juvenile. The juvenile that was hit was immediately transported to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries."

Ladd stated that the incident remains under investigation by the CPD.

"Pending the conclusion of our investigation, we will make a determination on issuing a citation, and what kind of citation."

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.