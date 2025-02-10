Natrona County health and food inspections (2/3/25–2/9/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Feb. 3, 2025

Days Inn

Violations: 3 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Boxes of waffle mix are being stored directly on the floor.”

Diesels Bar & Grill

Violations: 7 (3 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “Consumer advisories are not provided to public as required.”

Feb. 4, 2025

Wind Blown Beauty

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “No spore test records available.”

Feb. 5, 2025

Subway West Walmart

Violations: 3 (1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”

Walmart #3778 CY

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Faucet in bakery 3-C sink is leaking.”

Moonlight Liquors

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Feb. 6, 2025

Metro Coffee Company Centennial Hills

Violations: 7 (4 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “No certified food protection manager on staff.”

Lincoln Elementary School

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Feb. 7, 2025

Sharp N Sculpted

Violations: 1 (corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The sharps container was being stored in a closet in the supply room.”

Park Elementary School

Violations: 1 (priority, corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “A food employee failed to wash his or her hands before engaging in food preparation.”

