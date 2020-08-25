Natrona County Football Preview [VIDEO]

The Natrona County Mustangs figure that they'll be part of the top 4 in 4A this season and are trying to erase some of the memories of a 6-4 campaign last season and a first-round playoff loss to Cheyenne East. Depth is never a problem with the Mustang program and the coaching staff will need to develop players quickly in order to get in that "Big Four" group. They have an intriguing season opener at home against a talented Cheyenne Central squad so they will see what they're made of right away. We had a chance to talk with coach Steve Harshman and quarterback Harrison Taubert about pre-season camp and their season-opening game.

