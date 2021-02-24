Natrona County Court Clerk Anne Volin Dies

Natrona County Clerk of District Court Marion Anne “Sissy” Volin died Friday, according to her obituary on the Newcomer Funeral Home website.

Volin, 62, ran unopposed in the Republican primary and was elected in November 2018 and had worked in the office for 32 years, including 20 years as Chief Deputy Clerk, according to the obituary.

She graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1976.

"Anne enjoyed being outside exploring nature, planting flowers, hiking, socializing with friends and spending time with family," according to the obituary.

Because she was a Republican, the Natrona County Republican Party will be taking applications for the vacant position according to state law, according to a statement by Party Chairman Dr. Joe McGinley.

People who are interested must be qualified electors and registered Republicans.

The party's central committee will interview the applicants during a special meeting at the Ramkota Hotel, 800 N. Poplar St., at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. The meeting is open to the public, but only members of the central committee can vote.

The central committee will select three candidates and forward their names to the Natrona County Commission.

Within five days of receiving the names, the commissioners will hold a meeting to interview those candidates and choose one to finish the term on Dec. 31, 2022.

The deadline for applying is 5 p.m. Friday, March 5. Send applications by email to ncrpchairman@hotmail.com, or by regular mail to the Natrona County Republican Party, P.O. Box 3576, Casper, WY 82602. For more information, contact McGinley at ncrpchairman@hotmail.com