Casper, along with a significant portion of Wyoming, could see wind gusts of up to 60 mph on Wednesday.

It's also possible that trees and powerlines could be blown down. Widespread power outages are possible.

That's according to a high wind warning the National Weather Service in Riverton issued Tuesday afternoon. Winds are expected to blow out of the west from 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

The warning will take effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday and expire at 7 p.m.

Lower elevations in Natrona County are included in the warning.

Travel is expected to be difficult for light, high profile vehicles.

If possible, the weather service says to remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and to avoid windows.