Every Wyoming Cowboy Football Game in 2020 is on TV

All eight Wyoming football games will be televised during the 2020 college football season. Four games will be played on a Thursday or Friday.

The Mountain West Conference and its TV partners, CBS Sports Network and Fox Sports networks, announced the 42 games that will be nationally televised this fall.

The Cowboys will appear on CBS Sports Network six times and on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) twice.

UW’s season debut at Nevada will be on CBS Sports Network and start at 5 p.m., Mountain Time.

The home opener has been moved to Friday, Oct. 30 vs. Hawai’i and will start at 7:45 p.m. start. That game is on FS1.

The annual Border War with rival Colorado State is on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. and will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

The next two games are at home. First is Air Force on Saturday, Nov. 14, with an 8 p.m. kick-off on CBS Sports Network. That’s followed by Wyoming hosting Utah State on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

The Cowboys’ game at UNLV is on Friday, Nov. 27, on FS1. The game time will be announced at a later date.

Wyoming’s final road game at New Mexico is on Saturday, Dec. 5. It has a start time of 5 p.m. and will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

The regular-season finale at home against Boise State will kick-off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. It will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Wyoming Football 2020 Schedule - Courtesy of University of Wyoming Athletics