Rollover Crash Kills Cheyenne Man, Injures 4-Year-Old Girl

UPDATE:

According to Captain Kevin James with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Castillo's passenger was a 4-year-old girl.

"I do not know the relationship of the victim to the juvenile," said James.

James says the girl was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and then flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado for treatment of her injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 23-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his SUV in Laramie County, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Oct. 2 at approximately 5:14 p.m. near milepost 5.25 on Durham Road, northeast of Egbert.

The patrol says Michael Castillo was headed south when he lost control of his SUV at the crest of a hill. The SUV went off the road, struck a fence post and rolled.

Castillo was buckled up, but died from his injuries. Castillo's passenger was also reportedly injured in the rollover, but the patrol didn't say to what extent​.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

